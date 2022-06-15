Tighter COVID-19 restrictions in Beijing

MULTIMEDIA

Tight COVID-19 restrictions back in Beijing

Noel Celis, AFP

A woman walks in an empty mall in Beijing on Wednesday, as shoppers stay away after the Chinese capital tightened virus restrictions due to a rapidly spreading COVID-19 outbreak. Beijing announced three rounds of mass testing following an outbreak at a bar in Chaoyang which comes days after the city relaxed COVID-19 restrictions to counter the spread of the virus.