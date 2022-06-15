Home  >  Overseas

After the airstrikes in eastern Ukraine

Aris Messinis, AFP

After the airstrike in Donbas

An aerial view shows destroyed houses after an airstrike in the town of Pryvillya at the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas on Tuesday, amid Russian invasion of Ukraine. The cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk, which are separated by a river, have been targeted for weeks as the last areas still under Ukrainian control in the eastern Lugansk region. 

