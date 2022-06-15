After the airstrike in Donbas

MULTIMEDIA

After the airstrikes in eastern Ukraine

Aris Messinis, AFP

An aerial view shows destroyed houses after an airstrike in the town of Pryvillya at the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas on Tuesday, amid Russian invasion of Ukraine. The cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk, which are separated by a river, have been targeted for weeks as the last areas still under Ukrainian control in the eastern Lugansk region.

Read More: Ukraine Russia conflict war Pryvillya Donbas airstrike military