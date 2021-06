MULTIMEDIA

Taking a breather

Timur Matahari, AFP

Exhausted grave diggers rest in between funerals at a cemetery designated for COVID-19 victims in Bandung, Indonesia on Tuesday as infection numbers soar in the country. The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,813,994 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT (6 p.m. Philippine time) on Tuesday.