Graduation in Wuhan

AFP

Posted at Jun 15 2021 10:39 AM

This photo taken on Sunday shows nearly 9000 graduates, including more than 2000 students who could not attend the graduation ceremony last year due to the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak, attending a graduation ceremony at Central China Normal University in Wuhan, in China's central Hubei province. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, many graduating students last year spent their final days of school away from campus, celebrating their graduation in digital form amid the pandemic.

