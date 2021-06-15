MULTIMEDIA

Graduation in Wuhan

AFP

This photo taken on Sunday shows nearly 9000 graduates, including more than 2000 students who could not attend the graduation ceremony last year due to the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak, attending a graduation ceremony at Central China Normal University in Wuhan, in China's central Hubei province. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, many graduating students last year spent their final days of school away from campus, celebrating their graduation in digital form amid the pandemic.