Italians mourn Silvio Berlusconi at state funeral

Italy holds state funeral for former PM

Gabriel Bouys, AFP

A flock of pigeons flies past a screen displaying a live broadcast of inside the Duomo cathedral, at Piazza Duomo in Milan on Wednesday for people to follow the state funeral for Italy's former prime minister and media mogul Silvio Berlusconi. Berlusconi, who served as Italy’s prime minister in four governments, died on June 12, 2023 at the age of 86.