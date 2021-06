MULTIMEDIA

Demonstrators celebrate Israel's new coalition government

Israeli demonstrators celebrate the passing of a vote confirming a new coalition government during a rally in front of the Knesset during a parliamentary vote, in Jerusalem, Israel on Sunday. Featuring Israeli political veterans and a record number of female lawmakers, a motley coalition including two left, two centre, one Arab Islamist and three right-wing parties came to power Sunday in an eight-party alliance united by animosity for outgoing prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.