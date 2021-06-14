MULTIMEDIA
'Male-dominated politics'
Peter Nicholls, Reuters
Posted at Jun 14 2021 07:34 PM
Extinction Rebellion activists wearing masks depicting G7 leaders pose during a protest under a slogan "All mouth no trousers" to highlight male-dominated G7 leadership, during the G7 summit, in St Ives, Cornwall, Britain on Sunday. The protesters were highlighting gender inequality in politics.
