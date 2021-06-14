MULTIMEDIA

'Male-dominated politics'

Peter Nicholls, Reuters

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Extinction Rebellion activists wearing masks depicting G7 leaders pose during a protest under a slogan "All mouth no trousers" to highlight male-dominated G7 leadership, during the G7 summit, in St Ives, Cornwall, Britain on Sunday. The protesters were highlighting gender inequality in politics.

Read More: G7 summit Cornwall Britain politics gender equality