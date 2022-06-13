Hong Kong to celebrate China handover anniversary

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Hong Kong to celebrate 25th anniversary of handover to China Jerome Favre, EPA-EFE Posted at Jun 13 2022 09:03 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Workers set up a giant poster celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Establishment on the side of a building in Hong Kong, China on Monday. Hong Kong will commemorate the 25th anniversary of the United Kingdom's handover of the city to the People's Republic of China on July 1. Read More: China Hong Kong United Kingdom handover anniversary /news/06/13/22/drug-lord-colanggo-yet-to-implicate-de-lima-in-court/entertainment/06/13/22/ang-probinsyano-cardo-buhay-pa-agila-to-the-rescue/news/06/13/22/cebu-gov-ipinagbawal-ang-mandatory-covid-vaccination/news/06/13/22/truck-tumaob-sa-pampanga-dahil-sa-sirang-kalsada/entertainment/06/13/22/lightyear-animated-movie-banned-in-uae