Hong Kong to celebrate China handover anniversary

Hong Kong to celebrate 25th anniversary of handover to China

Jerome Favre, EPA-EFE

Workers set up a giant poster celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Establishment on the side of a building in Hong Kong, China on Monday. Hong Kong will commemorate the 25th anniversary of the United Kingdom's handover of the city to the People's Republic of China on July 1.