MULTIMEDIA
US Vice President Kamala Harris joins Pride march
Erin Scott, Reuters
Posted at Jun 13 2021 11:54 AM
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff attend an LGBTQ + Pride event in Washington, U.S., Saturday. President Biden issued a proclamation declaring June 2021 as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer Pride Month to recognize the achievements of the LGBTQ+ community, to celebrate the great diversity of the American people, and to wave their flags of pride high.
