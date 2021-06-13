MULTIMEDIA

US Vice President Kamala Harris joins Pride march

Erin Scott, Reuters

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff attend an LGBTQ + Pride event in Washington, U.S., Saturday. President Biden issued a proclamation declaring June 2021 as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer Pride Month to recognize the achievements of the LGBTQ+ community, to celebrate the great diversity of the American people, and to wave their flags of pride high.