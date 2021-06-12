MULTIMEDIA

G7: COVID-19 recovery as top agenda

Patrick Semansky, Reuters/Pool

Viber

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, European Council President Charles Michel, U.S. President Joe Biden, Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi, French President Emmanuel Macron, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Angela Merkel pose for a group photo at the G7 summit, in Carbis Bay, Britain on Friday. The world leaders started the three-day event with the COVID-19 pandemic recovery on top of the agenda, including a commitment to share 1 billion vaccine doses with poorer countries.