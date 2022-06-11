Home  >  Overseas

Pride Parade 2022 in Israel

Abir Sultan, EPA-EFE

Tel Aviv celebrates Pride Month

People attend the Gay Pride Parade in Tel Aviv, Israel on Friday. Tens of thousands of people took part in the annual Tel Aviv Pride Parade supporting the LGBTI community. 

