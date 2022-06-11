Tel Aviv celebrates Pride Month

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Pride Parade 2022 in Israel Abir Sultan, EPA-EFE Posted at Jun 11 2022 12:24 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People attend the Gay Pride Parade in Tel Aviv, Israel on Friday. Tens of thousands of people took part in the annual Tel Aviv Pride Parade supporting the LGBTI community. Read More: LGBT Pride Month Pride Parade Tel Aviv LGBTQI /news/06/11/22/vp-leni-urges-pisay-pandemic-grads-to-pursue-truth/news/06/11/22/doh-tells-local-govts-follow-only-one-protocol/news/06/11/22/doh-reports-growing-covid-19-cases-in-metro-manila/entertainment/06/11/22/a-family-affair-stars-on-why-new-show-is-special/business/06/11/22/p4liter-price-increase-looms-for-diesel-kerosene