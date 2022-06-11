North Korean workers disinfect Pyongyang airport

MULTIMEDIA
North Korea continues COVID-19 safety measures
KCNA via KNS/AFP
Posted at Jun 11 2022 04:06 PM
This picture taken on June 10, 2022 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Saturday shows workers disinfecting the interior of Pyongyang International Airport as part of measures against COVID-19. State media has reported failing caseloads but the World Health Organization questioned the claim, saying it had no access to the country’s COVID-19 data but assumed the crisis was deepening.
