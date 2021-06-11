MULTIMEDIA
From Biden with love
Toby Melville, Reuters/Pool
Posted at Jun 11 2021 10:31 AM
U.S. first lady Jill Biden, wearing a jacket with the word "Love," stands next to U.S. President Joe Biden (not pictured) and other world leaders during the G7 summit at Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain on Thursday. The G7 (Group of Seven), an organization of the world's seven largest advanced economies that includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the United States, agreed to donate at least 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine to the rest of the world.
RELATED:
- /business/06/11/21/p20-billion-cebu-reclamation-project-gets-govt-approvals
- /news/06/11/21/polio-outbreak-in-philippines-ends-who
- /life/06/11/21/watch-teaser-for-lin-manuel-mirandas-tick-tick-boom
- /news/06/11/21/sc-rebuffs-criticism-detached-from-reality
- /entertainment/06/11/21/kim-molina-jerald-napoles-take-relationship-career-to-next-level-with-new-movie