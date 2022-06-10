MULTIMEDIA
Unrest in Sri Lanka escalates
Chamila Karunarathne, EPA-EFE
Posted at Jun 10 2022 02:44 PM
An anti government protester reacts at the tear gas smoke during clashes with security forces at an anti government protest rally in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Thursday. Protests have been rocking the country for over two months, calling for the resignation of the president over the alleged failure to address the economic crisis. Sri Lanka faces its worst-ever economic crisis in decades due to the lack of foreign reserves, resulting in severe shortages in food, fuel, medicine, and imported goods.
