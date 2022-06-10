Japan welcomes tourists anew

MULTIMEDIA

Japan reopens to tourists, but with restrictions

Franck Robichon, EPA-EFE

Visitors crowd the Nakamise shopping street at Asakusa tourist district in Tokyo, Japan on Friday. Japan started to welcome foreign tourists from countries at low risk of infection on June 10 but are required to enter the country as part of a guided tour and to wear a mask throughout their stay.