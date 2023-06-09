Home  >  Overseas

DC issues rare ‘code purple’ air quality alert

Members of the Marine Corps practice for an upcoming parade under skies made hazy from Canadian wildfires near the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, USA, Thursday. DC issued a rare code purple air quality alert, which indicates very unhealthy condition as a result of the smoke that is currently affecting large portions of the northeastern United States. 

