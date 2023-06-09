MULTIMEDIA
DC issues rare ‘code purple’ air quality alert
Jim Lo Scalzo, EPA-EFE
Posted at Jun 09 2023 11:32 AM
Members of the Marine Corps practice for an upcoming parade under skies made hazy from Canadian wildfires near the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, USA, Thursday. DC issued a rare code purple air quality alert, which indicates very unhealthy condition as a result of the smoke that is currently affecting large portions of the northeastern United States.
