Sea snot threatens to choke Sea of Marmara

Mehmet Caliksan, Reuters

In an aerial view, ‘sea snot’ or marine mucilage, a thick slimy layer of organic matter, is seen spreading through the Sea of Marmara, posing a threat to marine life and the fishing industry, in Istanbul, Turkey on Tuesday. The outbreak is the largest on record since it was first documented in the country in 2007, with experts blaming a combination of pollution and global warming that speeds up the growth of the algae responsible for the sludge.