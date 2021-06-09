MULTIMEDIA
French President Macron slapped, 2 arrested
BFMTV/ReutersTV via Reuters
Posted at Jun 09 2021 09:04 AM | Updated as of Jun 09 2021 09:26 AM
French President Emmanuel Macron is protected by a security member after getting slapped by a member of the public during a visit in Tain-L'Hermitage, France, in this still image taken from video on Tuesday. Two people were reported arrested after a man slapped Macron during a walkabout session with a crowd in Drome region, Southern France according to a BFM TV and RMC radio report.
