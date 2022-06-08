Home  >  Overseas

Latin American migrants march towards US border

Isaac Guzman, AFP

Posted at Jun 08 2022 11:25 AM | Updated as of Jun 08 2022 02:01 PM

Latin American migrants’ caravan to US border

Latin American migrants take part in a caravan towards the border with the United States, in Huehuetan, Chiapas state, Mexico, on Tuesday. President Joe Biden's plans to reboot US engagement with Latin America -- especially on critical topics like migration -- took a hit after key partner Mexico snubbed a regional summit opening Monday in Los Angeles to protest Washington's exclusion of three far-left countries. 

