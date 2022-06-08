Latin American migrants’ caravan to US border

MULTIMEDIA
Latin American migrants march towards US border
Isaac Guzman, AFP
Posted at Jun 08 2022 11:25 AM | Updated as of Jun 08 2022 02:01 PM
Latin American migrants take part in a caravan towards the border with the United States, in Huehuetan, Chiapas state, Mexico, on Tuesday. President Joe Biden's plans to reboot US engagement with Latin America -- especially on critical topics like migration -- took a hit after key partner Mexico snubbed a regional summit opening Monday in Los Angeles to protest Washington's exclusion of three far-left countries.
- /entertainment/06/10/22/watch-highlights-from-dimples-baby-shower
- /entertainment/06/10/22/look-alyssa-quijano-graduates-from-college
- /overseas/06/10/22/ukraine-dependent-on-allies-after-exhausting-soviet-era-weaponry
- /news/06/10/22/dilg-does-not-recognize-cebu-order-lifting-face-mask-rule
- /business/06/10/22/china-factory-inflation-eases-to-lowest-in-a-year