Temperature check before boarding

Punit Paranjpe, AFP

A health worker checks the body temperature of a passenger during a COVID-19 screening as she arrives with her child at a railway platform on a long distance train in Mumbai, India on Tuesday. India’s COVID-19 cases stand at nearly 29 million, the second-most in the world and has so far recorded 351,309 deaths.