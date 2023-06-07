Pope Francis to undergo abdominal surgery

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Greeting the faithful Ettore Ferrari, EPA-EFE Posted at Jun 07 2023 10:57 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Pope Francis arrives to lead the weekly general audience in Saint Peter's Square, Vatican City on Wednesday. The pontiff will undergo abdominal surgery in the afternoon at Rome's Gemelli hospital, the Holy See announced, and is expected to remain in hospital for few days to allow for full recovery. Pope Francis to undergo hernia operation Read More: Pope Francis Holy See Vatican Saint Peter's Square pontiff /life/06/07/23/portuguese-pocketbook-edition-ng-noli-me-tangere-mababasa-na/sports/06/07/23/f1-academy-driver-bianca-bustamante-on-life-in-the-fast-lane/overseas/06/07/23/ph-envoy-marcos-may-visit-canada-in-2024/sports/06/07/23/spoelstra-on-rick-adelmans-influence/sports/06/07/23/pba-on-tour-ros-survives-scare-vs-smb-for-3rd-win