Greeting the faithful

Ettore Ferrari, EPA-EFE

Posted at Jun 07 2023 10:57 PM

Pope Francis to undergo abdominal surgery

Pope Francis arrives to lead the weekly general audience in Saint Peter's Square, Vatican City on Wednesday. The pontiff will undergo abdominal surgery in the afternoon at Rome's Gemelli hospital, the Holy See announced, and is expected to remain in hospital for few days to allow for full recovery. 

