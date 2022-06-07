Sri Lankan cops guard gas station amid crisis

MULTIMEDIA
Sri Lanka economic crisis continues
Chamila Karunarathne, EPA-EFE
Posted at Jun 07 2022 08:45 PM | Updated as of Jun 07 2022 09:03 PM
Sri Lankan police officers stand guard at a gas station amid a fuel shortage in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Tuesday. Sri Lanka faces its worst economic crisis in decades due to the lack of foreign exchange, resulting in severe shortages in food, fuel, medicine, and imported goods.
