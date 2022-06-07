Over 50 killed in Nigeria church attack

Home  >  Overseas

At least 50 killed in Nigeria church attack

Posted at Jun 07 2022 10:32 AM

A cross on the altar stained with blood inside the St. Francis Catholic church a day after an attack by gunmen on worshippers during a Sunday service mass in Owo, Ondo state, Nigeria, Monday. According to Ondo state authorities over 50 people were killed and numerous others injured in the attack on the St. Francis Catholic church in Owo town, southwest Nigeria, during Pentecost Sunday mass on 05 June 2022. 

