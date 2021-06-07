Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Deadly train crash in Pakistan Reuters Posted at Jun 07 2021 10:38 PM | Updated as of Jun 07 2021 11:06 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Paramilitary soldiers and rescue workers move a body of a man from the site following a collision between two trains in Ghotki, Pakistan on Monday. At least 30 people are feared dead and dozens more injured after two passenger trains collided. Read More: Pakistan accident train crash casualties /sports/06/08/21/execration-qualify-for-msc-2021-playoffs/sports/06/08/21/fil-am-players-tryout-just-the-beginning-for-gilas-women/overseas/06/08/21/china-says-it-wants-to-strengthen-dialogue-with-other-south-china-sea-claimants/business/06/08/21/dole-aminadong-hindi-kayang-mapabuti-employment-rate-sa-bansa-dahil-sa-ncr-lockdowns/news/06/08/21/1sambayan-isasapubliko-manok-halalan-2022-oktubre2021