Deadly train crash in Pakistan

Reuters

Posted at Jun 07 2021 10:38 PM | Updated as of Jun 07 2021 11:06 PM

Paramilitary soldiers and rescue workers move a body of a man from the site following a collision between two trains in Ghotki, Pakistan on Monday. At least 30 people are feared dead and dozens more injured after two passenger trains collided. 

