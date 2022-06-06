MULTIMEDIA

Ukraine president in the frontlines

Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/AFP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (center) visits the frontline positions of the Ukrainian military during a working trip to the Zaporizhzhia region in this photo released on June 5, 2022. The Ukrainian leader got himself acquainted with the operational situation on the frontline of defense and talked to the servicemen and presented them with state awards and gifts.