Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Ukraine president in the frontlines Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/AFP Posted at Jun 06 2022 07:47 PM Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (center) visits the frontline positions of the Ukrainian military during a working trip to the Zaporizhzhia region in this photo released on June 5, 2022. The Ukrainian leader got himself acquainted with the operational situation on the frontline of defense and talked to the servicemen and presented them with state awards and gifts.