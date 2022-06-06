Honouring Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee

MULTIMEDIA

UK celebrates Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee

Frank Augstein, AFP

The Gold State Coach is taken down The Mall during the Platinum Pageant in London on Sunday as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations. The curtain comes down on four days of momentous nationwide celebrations to honor Queen Elizabeth II's historic Platinum Jubilee with a day-long pageant lauding the 96-year-old monarch's record seven decades on the throne.