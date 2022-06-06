Biking diplomacy

MULTIMEDIA
Leaders of Australia, Indonesia ride bike together
Indonesian Presidential Palace handout, EPA-EFE
Posted at Jun 06 2022 06:28 PM
Indonesian President Joko Widodo (right) and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese discuss while riding their bicycles during their meeting at the Bogor presidential palace compound in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia on Monday. Albanese is on an official visit to Indonesia to tighten bilateral relationships between the two countries.
