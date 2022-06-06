Home  >  Overseas

Leaders of Australia, Indonesia ride bike together

Biking diplomacy

Indonesian President Joko Widodo (right) and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese discuss while riding their bicycles during their meeting at the Bogor presidential palace compound in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia on Monday. Albanese is on an official visit to Indonesia to tighten bilateral relationships between the two countries. 

