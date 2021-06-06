Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Pope Francis leads Solemnity of Body and Blood of Christ Vincenzo Pinto, AFP Posted at Jun 06 2021 08:24 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Pope Francis speaks from the window of the apostolic palace overlooking St. Peter's square in the Vatican during the weekly Angelus prayer on Sunday. As the church celebrates the Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ (Corpus Christi), Pope Francis reminded Catholic devotees the importance of the Eucharist-on how it heals and unites the faithful with Jesus Christ by assimilating his way of living by “loving and forgiving others despite their fragilities” Read More: Pope Francis Solemnity of Body and Blood of Christ Corpus Christi Catholic Church /video/spotlight/06/07/21/duterte-urged-to-certify-as-urgent-a-bill-that-seeks-to-amend-ph-baselines-law/video/news/06/07/21/gibo-teodoro-wants-to-be-sara-dutertes-runningmate-in-2022-elections/video/news/06/07/21/doh-parties-banned-amid-pandemic/video/news/06/07/21/research-group-tags-several-cities-in-visayas-mindanao-as-covid-19-areas-of-concern/overseas/06/07/21/nigeria-orders-broadcasters-to-delete-unpatriotic-twitter