Commemoration of 1989 Tiananmen crackdown

1989 Tiananmen crackdown commemorated in Taipei

Ritchie B. Tongo, EPA-EFE

People place electric candles as they join a vigil during the commemoration of the 34th anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown, in Taipei, Taiwan, Sunday. In the early hours of 04 June 1989, Chinese troops cracked down on student protesters at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, leaving many students killed or injured.

