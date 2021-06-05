Home  >  Overseas

Isaac Lawrence, AFP

Posted at Jun 05 2021 11:22 AM

Remembering China's Tiananmen Square crackdown

A woman (L) holds a front page copy of a newspaper from after China's Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989 in Hong Kong on Friday after police closed the venue where Hong Kong people traditionally gather annually to mourn the victims of China's Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989. Authorities have banned the gathering citing the COVID-19 pandemic and vowed to stamp out any protests on the anniversary. 

 

