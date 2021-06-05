Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Remembering China's Tiananmen Square crackdown Isaac Lawrence, AFP Posted at Jun 05 2021 11:22 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A woman (L) holds a front page copy of a newspaper from after China's Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989 in Hong Kong on Friday after police closed the venue where Hong Kong people traditionally gather annually to mourn the victims of China's Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989. Authorities have banned the gathering citing the COVID-19 pandemic and vowed to stamp out any protests on the anniversary. Famed Tiananmen Square 'Tank Man' photo vanishes from Bing search engine Phone lights signal Hong Kong's Tiananmen memories still shine Read More: Tiananmen Square Massacre Tiananmen Square Protests China Hong Kong protest Tiananmen Square anniversary multimedia multimedia photos /overseas/06/07/21/nigeria-orders-broadcasters-to-delete-unpatriotic-twitter/news/06/07/21/p136-m-halaga-ng-shabu-nasabat-sa-davao-city/news/06/07/21/over-2-million-pfizer-vaccines-to-arrive-in-ph-this-week-galvez/news/06/07/21/duterte-tells-pinoys-go-back-for-2nd-covid-19-vaccine-dose/video/business/06/07/21/ph-shares-slip-on-profit-taking-foreign-selling