Search and rescue after India train mishap

Piyal Adhikary, EPA-EFE

Posted at Jun 04 2023 10:54 AM

The National Disaster Response Force Rescue continues work at the site of a train accident at Odisha Balasore, India, Saturday. At least 288 people were confirmed killed and more than 900 were injured after three trains collided one after another. According to railway officials, the Coromandel Express, which operates between Kolkata and Chennai, crashed into the Howrah Superfast Express. 

