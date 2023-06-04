Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Search and rescue after India train mishap Piyal Adhikary, EPA-EFE Posted at Jun 04 2023 10:54 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber The National Disaster Response Force Rescue continues work at the site of a train accident at Odisha Balasore, India, Saturday. At least 288 people were confirmed killed and more than 900 were injured after three trains collided one after another. According to railway officials, the Coromandel Express, which operates between Kolkata and Chennai, crashed into the Howrah Superfast Express. Death toll in India triple train crash reaches 288 Read More: National Disaster Response Force Rescue Odisha Balasore India railway mishap train collision Coromandel Express Howrah Superfast Express /news/06/04/23/jailer-shot-dead-in-batangas/life/06/04/23/erwan-heussaff-wins-at-james-beard-media-awards/news/06/04/23/7-pulis-pampanga-na-nangingikil-umano-sinibak/entertainment/06/04/23/jason-hernandez-denies-dating-anew-mentions-annulment/entertainment/06/04/23/meet-music-newcomer-lizzie-aguinaldo