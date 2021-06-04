Home  >  Overseas

Israel's 'pride'

Posted at Jun 04 2021 12:00 PM | Updated as of Jun 04 2021 12:20 PM

A drag queen poses for a picture as she takes part in an annual Pride Parade as Israel lifted COVID-19 restrictions in Jerusalem, on Thursday. Thousands took part in Jerusalem's Pride march under heavy security over fears of extremism and a year after most of the globe's pride events were scrapped over the coronavirus pandemic. 

