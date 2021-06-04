Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Israel's 'pride' Emmanuel Dunand, AFP Posted at Jun 04 2021 12:00 PM | Updated as of Jun 04 2021 12:20 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A drag queen poses for a picture as she takes part in an annual Pride Parade as Israel lifted COVID-19 restrictions in Jerusalem, on Thursday. Thousands took part in Jerusalem's Pride march under heavy security over fears of extremism and a year after most of the globe's pride events were scrapped over the coronavirus pandemic. Read More: Israel LGBTQ gay pride COVID-19 extremism Jerusalem /video/life/06/05/21/throwback-what-causes-varicose-veins-and-can-this-be-treated/news/06/05/21/look-new-species-of-mistletoe-found-in-davao-oriental/news/06/05/21/galvez-3-experts-from-israel-to-share-covid-19-vaccination-lessons-with-ph/news/06/05/21/1-million-more-sinovac-covid-19-shots-to-arrive-in-ph-sunday/news/06/05/21/business-mentor-how-to-innovate-in-your-business