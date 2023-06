MULTIMEDIA

India train collision leaves hundreds dead, injured

Dibyangshu Sarkar, AFP

Rescue workers search for survivors at the accident site of a three-train collision near Balasore, about 200 kilometers from the state capital Bhubaneswar, in India on Saturday. At least 207 people were killed, more than 850 more were injured and many others are feared trapped after the horrific collision late Friday in eastern India's Odisha state, local officials said.