Queen Elizabeth's 70th year on the throne

Queen Elizabeth is the longest serving monarch in history

Tolga Akmen, EPA-EFE

People in the Mall watch Her Majesty, The Queen and The Prince of Wales on the balcony of Buckingham Palace shown on a big screen during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Britain on Thursday. Queen Elizabeth II, who ascended to the throne on February 6, 1952, is the longest serving British monarch in history.