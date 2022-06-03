Queen Elizabeth's 70th year on the throne

MULTIMEDIA
Queen Elizabeth is the longest serving monarch in history
Tolga Akmen, EPA-EFE
Posted at Jun 03 2022 10:26 AM
People in the Mall watch Her Majesty, The Queen and The Prince of Wales on the balcony of Buckingham Palace shown on a big screen during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Britain on Thursday. Queen Elizabeth II, who ascended to the throne on February 6, 1952, is the longest serving British monarch in history.
- /classified-odd/06/03/22/tsuper-iniwan-ang-taxi-sa-naia-dahil-sa-reklamo-sa-krudo
- /news/06/03/22/zubiri-promises-major-senate-committees-to-cayetanos
- /entertainment/06/03/22/slater-young-kryz-uy-pen-birthday-message-for-son-scott
- /overseas/06/03/22/hk-police-close-victoria-park-on-eve-of-tiananmen-anniversary
- /video/entertainment/06/03/22/ang-probinsyano-cardo-dalisay-patay-na-nga-ba