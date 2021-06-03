MULTIMEDIA

MV X-Press Pearl sinks into deep sea

Photo courtesy of Sri Lanka Airforce Media

Smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl vessel as it sinks while being towed into deep sea off the Colombo Harbor, in Sri Lanka on Wednesday. Singapore authorities started with its investigation after the Singapore-registered vessel, which carried 1,486 containers, including 25 tons of nitric acid along with other chemicals and cosmetics, caught fire while anchored off Sri Lanka’s coast on May 20 causing massive marine pollution.