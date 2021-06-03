MULTIMEDIA

From driving passengers to vaccines

Dibyangshu Sarkar, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A health worker prepares to inoculate a laborer with the first dose of Covishield vaccine against COVID-19 in a passenger bus converted into a mobile vaccination center at a wholesale market in Kolkata, India on Thursday. So far, less than 5% of India’s 950 million adult population have been given two vaccine doses as it reels from a second wave of infections that has claimed around 170,000 lives in just April and May.