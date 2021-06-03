Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA From driving passengers to vaccines Dibyangshu Sarkar, AFP Posted at Jun 03 2021 09:59 PM | Updated as of Jun 03 2021 10:00 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A health worker prepares to inoculate a laborer with the first dose of Covishield vaccine against COVID-19 in a passenger bus converted into a mobile vaccination center at a wholesale market in Kolkata, India on Thursday. So far, less than 5% of India’s 950 million adult population have been given two vaccine doses as it reels from a second wave of infections that has claimed around 170,000 lives in just April and May. India orders unapproved COVID shots as it reels from devastating second wave India submerges unclaimed ashes of 1,200 COVID-19 dead in farewell ritual Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine COVID-19 vaccine India mobile vaccination center multimedia multimedia photos /news/06/05/21/galvez-3-experts-from-israel-to-share-covid-19-vaccination-lessons-with-ph/news/06/05/21/1-million-more-sinovac-covid-19-shots-to-arrive-in-ph-sunday/news/06/05/21/business-mentor-how-to-innovate-in-your-business/business/06/05/21/sothebys-sells-first-nft-that-sparked-a-craze/overseas/06/05/21/famed-tiananmen-square-tank-man-photo-vanishes-from-bing-search-engine