From driving passengers to vaccines

Dibyangshu Sarkar, AFP

Posted at Jun 03 2021 09:59 PM | Updated as of Jun 03 2021 10:00 PM

A health worker prepares to inoculate a laborer with the first dose of Covishield vaccine against COVID-19 in a passenger bus converted into a mobile vaccination center at a wholesale market in Kolkata, India on Thursday. So far, less than 5% of India’s 950 million adult population have been given two vaccine doses as it reels from a second wave of infections that has claimed around 170,000 lives in just April and May. 

