Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

US President Biden falls

Brendan Smialowski, AFP

Posted at Jun 02 2023 09:00 AM

US President Biden falls

US President Joe Biden is helped up after falling during the graduation ceremony at the United States Air Force Academy, just north of Colorado Springs in El Paso County, Colorado, on Thursday. Biden handed out the diplomas at the graduation ceremony and was on his way back to his seat when he tripped over a sandbag and fell on stage.

Read More:  US   United States   Joe Biden   Biden   US president   graduation   US Air Force Academy   fall  