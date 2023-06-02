MULTIMEDIA
US President Biden falls
Brendan Smialowski, AFP
Posted at Jun 02 2023 09:00 AM
US President Joe Biden is helped up after falling during the graduation ceremony at the United States Air Force Academy, just north of Colorado Springs in El Paso County, Colorado, on Thursday. Biden handed out the diplomas at the graduation ceremony and was on his way back to his seat when he tripped over a sandbag and fell on stage.
