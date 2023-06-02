Italy marks 77th Republic Day

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Frecce Tricolori overhead on 77th Republic Day Angelo Carconi, EPA-EFE Posted at Jun 02 2023 06:09 PM | Updated as of Jun 02 2023 06:10 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A view of 'Via dei Fori Imperiali' road as Italian Air Forces aerobatic demonstration team Frecce Tricolori leaves multi-colored vapor trails over the Altare della Patria national monument (Altar of the Fatherland) on the 77th anniversary of the Republic Day (Festa della Repubblica) in Rome, Italy on Friday. The anniversary marks the founding of the Italian Republic in 1946. Read More: Via dei Fori Imperial Frecce Tricolori Altare della Patria Italy Republic Day Italy Republic Day Festa della Repubblica /news/multimedia/video/06/02/23/3-patay-sa-karambola-sa-sctex/sports/06/02/23/pvl-angel-bella-proud-to-see-ates-move-to-the-pros/sports/06/02/23/gymnast-labadan-seals-ticket-to-world-championships/business/06/02/23/neda-board-oks-tplex-extension-linking-ilocos-to-manila/news/06/02/23/7-million-filipinos-have-chronic-kidney-disease-expert