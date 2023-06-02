Italy marks 77th Republic Day

MULTIMEDIA

Frecce Tricolori overhead on 77th Republic Day

Angelo Carconi, EPA-EFE

A view of 'Via dei Fori Imperiali' road as Italian Air Forces aerobatic demonstration team Frecce Tricolori leaves multi-colored vapor trails over the Altare della Patria national monument (Altar of the Fatherland) on the 77th anniversary of the Republic Day (Festa della Repubblica) in Rome, Italy on Friday. The anniversary marks the founding of the Italian Republic in 1946.