Shanghai lifts COVID-19 restrictions

Shanghai life back to normal, as COVID-19 restrictions lifted

Alex Plaveski, EPA-EFE

A man walks in the park, a day after the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in Shanghai, China on Thursday. The majority of Shanghai's 25-million-strong population was able to leave their compounds freely without using any passes, except those living in medium and high-risk areas with some 190,000 people under lockdown, as well as 450,000 in control zones.