Shanghai lifts COVID-19 restrictions

MULTIMEDIA
Shanghai life back to normal, as COVID-19 restrictions lifted
Alex Plaveski, EPA-EFE
Posted at Jun 02 2022 10:57 PM
A man walks in the park, a day after the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in Shanghai, China on Thursday. The majority of Shanghai's 25-million-strong population was able to leave their compounds freely without using any passes, except those living in medium and high-risk areas with some 190,000 people under lockdown, as well as 450,000 in control zones.
- /sports/06/03/22/tennis-miko-eala-makes-pro-debut-in-vietnam
- /life/06/03/22/harry-meghan-keep-low-profile-at-queens-jubilee-parade
- /business/06/03/22/oil-price-rises-as-opec-boosts-output-more-than-expected
- /spotlight/06/03/22/seen-from-space-the-snow-capped-alps-are-going-green
- /sports/06/03/22/pinay-muay-thai-fighter-sigurado-na-sa-finals-ng-senior-world-championship-sa-uae