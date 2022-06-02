Protecting Ukraine's children

MULTIMEDIA

Ukraine marks International Day for Protection of Children

Oleg Petrasyuk, EPA-EFE

Children play with soft toys during an event at Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kiev, Ukraine, Wednesday, on the occasion of the International Day for Protection of Children. Based on reports verified by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said that on average more than two children are killed and more than four injured each day in Ukraine, nearly 100 days since the start of the Russian invasion in February.