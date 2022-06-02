Britain celebrates Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Britain's celebration for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee begins Neil Hall, EPA-EFE Posted at Jun 02 2022 05:59 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A woman has her face painted in advance of Trooping the Color for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee in London, Britain on Thursday. Britain is enjoying a four day holiday weekend to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee marking the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne on 6 February 1952. Queen's Platinum Jubilee: what's happening? Read More: Queen Elizabeth Britain Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee /classified-odd/06/03/22/babae-nakadiskubre-ng-36000-sa-loob-ng-libreng-sofa/overseas/06/03/22/china-again-urges-us-to-cut-military-ties-with-taiwan/sports/06/03/22/tennis-miko-eala-makes-pro-debut-in-vietnam/life/06/03/22/harry-meghan-keep-low-profile-at-queens-jubilee-parade/business/06/03/22/oil-price-rises-as-opec-boosts-output-more-than-expected