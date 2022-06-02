Britain celebrates Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee

MULTIMEDIA

Britain's celebration for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee begins

Neil Hall, EPA-EFE

A woman has her face painted in advance of Trooping the Color for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee in London, Britain on Thursday. Britain is enjoying a four day holiday weekend to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee marking the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne on 6 February 1952.