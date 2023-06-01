Nova Scotia appeals for help to stop wildfire

MULTIMEDIA

Nova Scotia appeals for help to stop unprecedented wildfire

Nova Scotia Government handout, AFP

This image released on May 31, 2023, courtesy of the Nova Scotia Government in Canada, shows one of eight aircrafts from New Brunswick that drops a mix of water and fire retardant making a pass over the fire near Barrington Lake, Shelburne County. Firefighters faced a grueling uphill battle against wildfires in Canada's Nova Scotia province, including one threatening suburbs of Halifax, prompting Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston to appeal for support to stop the unprecedented fire wildfire.