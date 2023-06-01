Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Jerusalem holds pride march

Menahem Kahana, AFP

Posted at Jun 01 2023 11:30 PM | Updated as of Jun 01 2023 11:43 PM

Jerusalem holds pride march

A person waves a rainbow flag emblazoned with the Star of David as people march during the 21st annual Jerusalem Pride Parade in Jerusalem on Thursday. Thousands of members and supporters of the LGBTQ community marched in the Jerusalem parade under tight police security. 

Read More:  LGBTQ   Pride March Jerusalem   Jerusalem   Pride March  