BTS visits the White House

BTS highlights Asian inclusion and representation during White House visit

Posted at Jun 01 2022 10:17 AM | Updated as of Jun 01 2022 04:50 PM

Korean band BTS appears at the daily press briefing with Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, in the Brady Press Briefing of the White House in Washington, DC, Tuesday. The group visited the US president's official residence to discuss Asian inclusion and representation, and addressing anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination.

BTS uses White House visit to say 'devastated' by anti-Asian hate crimes