BTS visits the White House

MULTIMEDIA

BTS highlights Asian inclusion and representation during White House visit

Saul Loeb, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Korean band BTS appears at the daily press briefing with Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, in the Brady Press Briefing of the White House in Washington, DC, Tuesday. The group visited the US president’s official residence to discuss Asian inclusion and representation, and addressing anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination.