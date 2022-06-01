Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

BTS highlights Asian inclusion and representation during White House visit

Saul Loeb, AFP

Posted at Jun 01 2022 10:17 AM | Updated as of Jun 01 2022 04:50 PM

BTS visits the White House

Korean band BTS appears at the daily press briefing with Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, in the Brady Press Briefing of the White House in Washington, DC, Tuesday. The group visited the US president’s official residence to discuss Asian inclusion and representation, and addressing anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination. 

Read More:  BTS   White House   Asian inclusion   Asian representation   anti-Asia hate crimes   anti-Asian discrimination  