Camp disinfection against COVID-19 in India

Arun Sankar, AFP

A health worker sanitizes a residential area with a disinfectant as a preventive measure against COVID-19 at a camp in Chennai, India on Tuesday. According to India’s health ministry, the country’s tally of infections as of Tuesday is at 28.2 million while deaths are at 331,895.