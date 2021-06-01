Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Camp disinfection against COVID-19 in India Arun Sankar, AFP Posted at Jun 01 2021 09:56 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A health worker sanitizes a residential area with a disinfectant as a preventive measure against COVID-19 at a camp in Chennai, India on Tuesday. According to India’s health ministry, the country’s tally of infections as of Tuesday is at 28.2 million while deaths are at 331,895. Indian doctors protest 'yoga-beats-COVID' guru Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 disinfection India multimedia multimedia photos /video/news/06/01/21/duterte-says-not-all-drug-war-records-can-be-released/news/06/01/21/halos-p1-m-halaga-ng-marijuana-nasabat-sa-pampanga/sports/06/01/21/where-does-donaire-rank-among-the-philippines-legendary-fighters/sports/06/01/21/tennis-japan-sponsors-join-athletes-to-support-osaka-after-french-open-withdrawal/entertainment/06/01/21/sue-ramirezs-back-to-back-series-boyfriend-13-and-the-broken-marriage-vow