Asian hate highlighted in Memorial Day rally

Valerie Plesch, Reuters

Posted at Jun 01 2021 11:17 AM

People participate in a "National Day of Solidarity Against Asian Hate" rally on the National Mall during the Memorial Day holiday in Washington, United States on Monday. Asian-Americans used the occasion to highlight the increasing wave of Asian hate in the U.S. since the COVID-19 pandemic started.