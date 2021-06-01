Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Asian hate highlighted in Memorial Day rally

Valerie Plesch, Reuters

Posted at Jun 01 2021 11:17 AM

Asian hate highlighted in Memorial Day rally

People participate in a "National Day of Solidarity Against Asian Hate" rally on the National Mall during the Memorial Day holiday in Washington, United States on Monday. Asian-Americans used the occasion to highlight the increasing wave of Asian hate in the U.S. since the COVID-19 pandemic started. 

Read More:  Asia   Asians   Memorial Day   protest   asian hate   Washington   United States   multimedia   multimedia photos  