World No Tobacco Day in Mumbai

Divyakant Solanki, EPA-EFE

Mock cigarettes are placed on a mock grave put up on display to highlight the dangers of smoking and to create awareness among people during 'World No Tobacco Day' in Mumbai, India on Wednesday. World No Tobacco Day is marked annually on 31 May to raise awareness of the health risks of tobacco use and to push advocacy for policies to reduce tobacco consumption.