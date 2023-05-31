MULTIMEDIA

Drone attacks reported in Kyiv and Moscow

Sergei Supinsky, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Rescuers work in a multi-storey residential building, partially destroyed after night drones attack in Kyiv on Tuesday. Ukraine on Tuesday said it had downed 29 out of 31 drones, mainly over Kyiv and the Kyiv region in the latest Russian barrage -- the third on the capital in 24 hours. Russia also reported several drone attacks in Moscow, the first since the Ukraine- Russia conflict started