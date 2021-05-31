MULTIMEDIA

Pro-democracy activists appear in Hong Kong court

Hendrick Lui, one of the 47 pro-democracy activists charged under the National Security Law, arrives for mention (pre-trial) at West Kowloon court in Hong Kong on Monday. The 47 are charged with subversion under the law for participating in an unofficial primary election, which was scheduled for last year but later postponed.