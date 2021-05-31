Home  >  Overseas

Leon Kuegeler, Reuters

Posted at May 31 2021 09:28 PM

Grade school students return to class in Germany

Students of the Bonifatius elementary school perform COVID-19 quick tests as they return to regular presence schooling, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease, in Dusseldorf, Germany on Monday. Schools have been returning gradually to face-to-face classes in certain German states since the start of May. 

