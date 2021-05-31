MULTIMEDIA
Grade school students return to class in Germany
Leon Kuegeler, Reuters
Posted at May 31 2021 09:28 PM
Students of the Bonifatius elementary school perform COVID-19 quick tests as they return to regular presence schooling, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease, in Dusseldorf, Germany on Monday. Schools have been returning gradually to face-to-face classes in certain German states since the start of May.
- /news/05/31/21/bata-patay-sa-landslide-sa-davao-de-oro
- /news/05/31/21/pinuno-ng-sindikato-tiklo-sa-davao-de-oro-p640-k-halaga-ng-shabu-nasabat
- /news/05/31/21/panukalang-pag-aaral-ng-labor-education-sa-kolehiyo-aprubado-na-ni-duterte
- /video/business/05/31/21/ph-shares-snap-4-day-winning-streak-as-investors-await-new-quarantine-classifications
- /video/news/05/31/21/ph-govt-expects-arrival-of-more-than-12-m-covid-19-vaccine-doses-in-june